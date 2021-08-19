Fred floods many areas, causes substantial damage

Tropical storm Fred made landfall not too far outside Panama City Beach Monday afternoon. Even though the storm never made hurricane status, it still caused a lot of damage and flooding.

By the time the storm moved across the panhandle of Florida, the city of Lynn Haven, just north of Panama City, received anywhere between four to eight inches of rain. Some residents even said it was a stronger storm than what they expected and areas that haven’t been flooded in 60 years were flooded by this storm.

The flooding continued as Fred moved north into Georgia. With it Fred also brought damaging winds. There were several tornado warnings overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Numerous trees were taken down and tree limbs scattered about in Sumter County Georgia, likely caused by a tornado.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph as it crossed Alabama into Georgia.