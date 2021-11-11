FuNkY FrUiT for Thursday November 11

It's been one week since final clearance was given for kids age 5-11 to get the COVID vaccine. The Biden administration says about 900,000 kids have gotten the shot. Many parents are now wondering where can they go to get the shot for their kids.

Owensboro Health and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg are now scheduling vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11. It will be offered on select Tuesdays starting Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine, in MyChart, or by calling (270) 685-7100, option 6.