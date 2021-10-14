FuNkY FrUiT for Thursday October 14

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Evansville company allegedly helped robocallers make millions of calls
Live
CenterPoint customers show outrage at public hearing over proposed rate increase
Video
Owensboro Health Foundation postpones gala due to COVID concerns
High Score Saloon moving to new location
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 6: Bills face another tough test in clash with Titans
Video
Top Stories
Jay Smith wins week #8 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Tyler Fetter wins week #8 HTF Play of the Night
Video
100 Years of Football: Central’s 4 OT Heartbreaker
Video
Frank Reich: Colts can overcome ‘mess’ of 1-4 start
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Kitchen: Donnie Mays (10/14/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh County Health Department Unsafe Sleep Trade-In Event (10/14/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – West Side Chiropractic: Headaches (10/14/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – AseraCare Hospice (10/14/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Amanda Henn ‘The Fight That Never Ends’ (10/14/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/14/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
FuNkY FrUiT for Thursday October 14
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Oct 14, 2021 / 12:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2021 / 12:14 PM CDT
From Your Weather Authority
Trending Stories
Evansville company allegedly helped robocallers make millions of calls
Stimulus check update: A fourth payment would be critical for many, study says
CenterPoint customers show outrage at public hearing over proposed rate increase
Video
West Side Nut Club draws half pot winning ticket
Six people arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Madisonville
Video