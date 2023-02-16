GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the area of 550 E between 250 S and 350 S due to high standing water. Officials say multiple vehicles have become stuck in the area, and that the area should be avoided.

Gibson Co. Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their commutes this morning, no matter what areas they travel through. Dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that a lot of country roads are quickly becoming covered by high water.

Officials ask anyone who may need emergency assistance to please be patient, as emergency crews will likely have to take detours to get to some areas. Crews are still responding to any and all calls for help.