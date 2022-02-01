INDOT warns drivers to stay home as major winter storm approaches

With winter weather season approaching, Indiana Department of Transportation snow fighters are making sure all of their trucks and plows are ready. (Photo courtesy INDOT)

INDIANA (WEHT) — A major winter storm is expected to hit the Hoosier State over the next several days and it has state officials preparing. As the storm approaches, the National Weather Service is calling for significant snowfall and the potential of ice accumulation across Indiana.

INDOT tells us they will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. They’re expecting road conditions to become very challenging as the storm passes through.

“INDOT’s goal is to keep highways passable during the storm, but motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice covered roads, blowing and drifting, and whiteout conditions,” a spokesperson with the department says.

They are urging drivers to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel to allow plow truck drivers room to work safely so they may complete their routes as quickly as possible.

You can monitor real-time travel conditions at trafficwise.org and check in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory for travel advisories in your area.