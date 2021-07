EVANSVILLE, Ind - After deliberating more than seven hours, a Posey County jury returned a verdict of guilty in the case against Quinton Lee Jennings of Evansville.

Just after midnight on July 21, following a six-day jury trial in the Posey Circuit Court, Jennings was found guilty of ten separate counts, including kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury as well as the habitual offender enhancement.