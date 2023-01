Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Light Breeze from the south-southwest at around 10MPH. Highs in the Mid 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog & Drizzle. Lows in the Lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Light Breeze from the south-southwest at around 10MPH. Lows in the Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with Showers and Storms Overnight (Possibly Severe). Lows in the Upper 40s.

