Today: Mostly Cloudy (Some Afternoon Sun). Spotty to Isolated Rain Showers. Highs in the Upper 50s to Lower 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy with Some Rain Showers. Thunderstorms (Possibly Strong to Severe) Arriving Overnight. Lows in the Lower 50s.

Thursday: Morning Storms (Strong to Possibly Severe). Very Windy. Early Morning High sin the Lower 50s. Very Windy with Winds from south-southeast changing to northwest at 15-20 MPH.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with Rain Showers Ending. Windy with Much Colder Lows in the Upper 20s to Lower 30s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird