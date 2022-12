Today: Dense Morning Fog (Fog Advisory Until 9am). Cloudy with Rain Showers (Some Thunder) During the Afternoon. Highs in the Lower 50s (northwest of EVV) to Low 60s (southeast of EVV).

Tonight: Cloudy with A Few Isolated Showers Possible. Lows in the Mid 40s (northwest of EVV) to Low 50s (southeast of EVV).

Wednesday: Lots of Clouds with A Few Spotty Showers. Highs in the Lower 50s (northwest of EVV) to Low 60s (southeast of EVV).