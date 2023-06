Today: Plenty of Sunshine and A Little Humid. Highs in the Lower 90s with a Northeast Wind of 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear with Lower Humidity. Lows in the Lower 60s

Saturday: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot Highs in the Lower 90s with A Little Less Humidity. Northeast winds of 5-10 MPH.

Saturday Night: Partly Cloudy with Lows in the Upper 60s.