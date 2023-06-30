HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Sturgis and Clay Kentucky. The warning will remain in effect until 5:45 p.m.. A warning was also issued for Madisonville, Earlington and Morton’s Gap until 6 p.m..

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dawson Springs, Madisonville, Providence, and Sturgis until 6:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Earlington until 6:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News will provide updates on severe weather, as they become available.