TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Today is a solemn anniversary for some parts of the Tri-State.

Two years ago on March 28, an EF-2 tornado hit Newburgh and Henderson. You might remember Newburgh was placed under a state of emergency. Some roofs were blown off houses and windows were broken. Power lines were tangled in trees. There were some minor injuries reported from the storm. But as we’ve seen in the past, neighbors immediately began helping each other.

The twister also caused damaged across Henderson. We were live on the air as that storm passed right over the station, causing our lights to go out. The next day, people from in and outside the county arrived to help remove tree limbs and other debris.

The damage path was some seventeen miles long.