May 2021 severe weather calmer than usual

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For the most part, the spring severe weather season in the Tri-state, and nationally, has been a quiet one.



The Storm Prediction Center has released their weather summary for the month of May and the most remarkable statistic was no tornado across the country was rated an EF3 or higher.

As long as no updates are needed, this would be the first time in 70 years that there were no EF3 tornadoes or higher in May.

Also, severe weather reports were below normal; however, tornado reports were near the ten year average.

They wrap up the report saying if no adjustments are needed, May 2021 comes in with the fifth fewest tornadoes in the past 70 years.

When it comes to tornado and severe storm warnings from the National Weather Service out of Paducah, between January and May, they only issued 48 warnings.

Keep in mind while they cover most of the Tri-state, they cover a total of near 60 counties.



The 48 is low when compared to 170 warnings just the year before in 2020.

Two of the most active years that stand out are 2006 with 457 warnings and 2011 with 399 warnings.

With this data, the time period of January to May 2021 ranks as the second lowest month of warnings from the National Weather Service office in Paducah since 1995.