EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:34

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 63-65. Sunrise 6:12

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 83-87. Winds N 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 63-64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 84-88. Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart