CARMI, Ill (WEHT) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with an estimated peak wind speed of 100 miles per hour touched down in Carmi on Wednesday night.

According to NWS, dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped and one small boat was blown into a pond. Officials say the tornado had a path of 7.9 miles and a max width of 400 yards.

There were no injuries or deaths reported.