Record high temperatures for Christmas come 17 years after historic snowstorm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While record-warm high temperatures are expected this Christmas, it was a stark difference 17 years ago across the entire Tri-State. A historic snowstorm crippled much of the region from December 22-23, 2004, certainly a Christmas many have not forgotten.

The event began as snow, mixing with sleet and ice in some areas before transitioning to all heavy snow during the overnight and early morning hours of December 23. Many woke up to nearly 1 to 2 feet of snow, including a storm total of just over 22 inches for the city of Evansville, as well as snow drifts of 3 to 5 feet in some locations.

It wasn’t only the snow that caused issues, though. Following this historic snowfall came a historically-cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, where low temperatures fell to record levels of -10 and -11 on those respective days for Evansville. In fact, after reaching a high temperature of 32 degrees on December 22, it would be 6 days before the mercury would rise above freezing.