Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Friday November 5

In our quest to tell the story of Evansville football over the last 100 years we've discussed schools that have closed and the final teams to wear their jersey. But in our final installment, we take a look back at what it was like to start something knew. Harrison High School opened in 1962, with the expectation that its football team would take time. This morning we take a look back on how a tradition was set way ahead of schedule.

"Harrison hit the athletic world in third gear. We just took right off and went gangbusters."When Evansville's newest high school opened it was common thought it would take 5 years for its athletic department to find its footing. By the looks of its football field that would have been a good guess.

"Our first field was a rock pile because they just build the school. They barely got the school done in time to open for students."