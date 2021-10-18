Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Monday October 18

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks says he has moved out of the hospital to a rehab facility. The move was made earlier this month. We're told Hicks continues to make progress.

Hicks was shot in the head on Sept. 18 while conducting a welfare check. 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire, a former New Harmony Town Marshal and reserve deputy, opened fire on officers as they were outside his home on Short Street. Wiltshire has been charged attempted murder in the shooting.