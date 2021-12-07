Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday December 7

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police released information in their investigation into the Delphi murders Monday night, appealing to the public for tips about a person tied to a social media account, but the account's link to the case remains unclear.

ISP appealed for information about a social media profile with the name “anthony_shots,” saying only that it had been used on Snapchat and Instagram to contact juvenile females to solicit nude photos. The profile used images of a male model who portrayed himself as wealthy. The account, in addition to soliciting photos, also attempted to get addresses and arrange meetings, police said.