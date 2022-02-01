Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday February 1

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - As Your Weather Authority has been forecasting now for several days, a winter storm will develop, with ice, and move through the entire Tri-state Wednesday morning through much of the day Thursday. While this doesn't look to be near the extent of the 2009 ice storm, any ice can be extremely dangerous.

While it will bring significant amounts of snow to the north and west of the Tri-state, unfortunately for us, it comes in the way of every winter weather precipitation type possible.

A cold front will begin to arrive in the Tri-state Wednesday morning, coming in from the northwest, and moving fairly slow. Ahead of a cold front are southerly winds, and this will help bring in plenty of moisture from an already moisture-making system. With that, it'll be a cool rain to start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s. As we go later into the afternoon, temperatures begin to fall into the mid 30s and then the lower 30s, but it will stay as rain that will then freeze when it hits the surface late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

So you may ask, how can it snow at 36 degrees and rain at 30? It's all what is going on well above our heads.The image below from the National Weather Service gives a great visual as to what is going on in the upper levels of the atmosphere.