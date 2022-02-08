Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday February 8

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) - The lock chambers at Newburgh Locks and Dam (Ohio River mile 776.1) are currently closed to traffic due to a navigation accident on Tuesday.

According to officials, the accident occurred at 1 a.m. but no injuries were reported and all personnel were accounted for. Our Eyewitness News crew on scene says several barges are stuck in the dam and some barges are turned sideways blocking the dam.