Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday November 16

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Local trucking company receives national award
Top Stories
OPD asking for help investigating stabbing
Owensboro police investigating Monday night shooting
DEVELOPING: Police searching for suspect in early morning chase
EPD: Driver runs after car flips over in southside neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Daviess Co. ready for showdown with mighty St. X
Video
Top Stories
VOTE NOW: Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
State semifinals bound: Mt. Carmel advances in Illinois playoffs
Video
Gibson Southern survives upset bid from Lawrenceburg in 3A regional championship game
Video
Memorial defeats East Central to advance to 4A semistate
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (11/16/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Operation Christmas Child (11/16/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Rotary Santa Run (11/16/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – West Side Chiropractic Gift Cards (11/16/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price: Estate Planning vs Medicaid Planning (11/16/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/16/2021)
Video
Contests
Hadi Shrine Circus Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday November 16
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Nov 16, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
EPD: Two people arrested after cockroaches found in baby’s bassinet
Video
New information revealed about Mount Vernon double homicide
Video
DEVELOPING: Police searching for suspect in early morning chase
Evansville Police investigate disappearance of 5-year-old
Parents arrested after child born into home filled with trash, both parents on drugs
Video