Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday November 16

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets.

QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average driver $556 every year. They also found that nearly 20% of America’s roads and 6% of bridges are currently in unacceptable condition.