Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday October 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A number of Ellume brand at-home COVID-19 test kits are being recalled after an increased number of false-positive test results.

The company said it worked with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove the affected tests from the market. Ellume has also said it has isolated the cause and confirmed this incidence of false positives is limited to specific lot numbers. Click here for the specific lot numbers.