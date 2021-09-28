Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday September 28

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
26 booths drop out of Fall Festival, half pot ticket prices announced
Top Stories
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh County Jail
City officials debate over how to spend $1 million park budget
Video
Cross drain repair scheduled for KY 892
Regional driver testing starts in Owensboro, Madisonville
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Carson Wentz ahead of where he was at this time last week with sprained ankles
Top Stories
Colts’ Frank Reich: Gimpy Carson Wentz ‘best option’ at QB
‘You are what your record says you are,’ and angry Colts 0-3
VOTE: Week 6 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
North girls golf wins record-setting 8th straight regional championship
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/28/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (09/27/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (09/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Makeover Monday: Natural Movement (09/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – ParksFest Music Festival (09/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/27/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday September 28
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 12:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 12:21 PM CDT
Trending Stories
26 booths drop out of Fall Festival, half pot ticket prices announced
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh County Jail
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues, Petito’s family speaks out
Video
Watch: Florida deputies survive ambush during traffic stop
Video
Fort Wayne man goes from factory worker in April to CBS comedy writer
Video