Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Wednesday January 26

(The Hill) – Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.

The move caps off months of will-he-or-won’t-he speculation and growing calls from the left for the 83-year-old Clinton nominee to make way for a rejuvenated liberal wing and more diverse bench.