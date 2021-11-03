Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Wednesday November 3

WARRICK CO., Ind - Warrick County School Corporation will begin operating under a mask-optional policy in all schools and for all extracurricular events, beginning this Monday, Nov. 8, for all students and staff.

Warrick County’s health metrics continue to show a consistent decline in the number of cases, as well as a steady drop in the positivity rate. As of Wednesday, Warrick County continues to have a two-metric score of 1.0 with a positivity rate of under 6%. Additionally, in-school data show that they are averaging less than one case per school across the entire corporation.