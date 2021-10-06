Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Wednesday October 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - After 6 months of fundraising, University of Evansville officials announced they have reached their goal of $3 million for renovations to the Wheeler Concert Hall. They made the announcement at the start of the Music Conservatory Ensemble Showcase at Neu Chapel, the first live concert for the school in over a year.

“We really needed a nice facility to move ourselves into the 21st century and now not only we are getti it but we are getting a state of the art facility so we are going to be on the cutting edge as far as facilities for our students and a great place for our students to perform," said Ken Steinsultz, the Co-Director of the Music Conservatory.