Today— Cloudy… Freezing Rain in the Morning.. Changing to Sleet & Snow in the Afternoon.. 1/4” – 1/2” Ice (N to S).. Windy & Cold.. N 15-25.. Morning Highs 27-33 (NW to SE)

Tonight— Cloudy.. A Little More Snow.. Breezy & Cold.. N 10-20.. Low in the mid Teens

Tomorrow— Clouds to Sun.. A Little Snow in the Morning.. Breezy & Cold.. NNW 10-20.. High in the Mid 20s