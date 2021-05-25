Ron’s Lunchtime for Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities have arrested an Evansville man in connection to the overdose death of a Henderson County woman.

In December 2020, emergency responders were called to a residence in Reed, KY for a suspected heroin overdose. Lindsey Wiley, 28, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later told officers she overdosed on heroin she got from “a guy in Evansville.”