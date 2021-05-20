Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Hopkins Co. authorities make several drug arrests after receiving tips from the public
Gallery
Top Stories
Historic Southeast 4th St. building in downtown Evansville to become a restaurant
Video
Eyewitness News will have exclusive coverage of Friday after 5’s return
Video
Owensboro man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers
One person dead after crash in Ohio County
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
500 Festival gives VIP gift bags to frontline workers instead of traditional Off the Grid gala
Video
Top Stories
Race prep trumps qualifying in Indy 500 practice
Video
Coaches, IHSAA commissioner divided on adopting high school shot clock
Video
Rivera and Hughes will return for extra season with USI
Video
NCAA’s D1 Council hopes athlete pay rules hashed out in June
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Illinois State Board of Education wants in-person learning this fall
Top Stories
Indiana Governor is not interested in a COVID-19 vaccine lottery
Video
When do I still need to wear a mask?
Kroger no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people
Video
Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS offering COVID-19 vaccines
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Power Swabs
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Owensboro Farmer’s Market
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Turpen’s Painting
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Purdue Extension
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Culler Beauty
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Lincoln Amphitheatre
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
French lick
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 11:14 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 11:15 AM CDT
Sunny, Breezy & Warm Lunch Weather
Trending Stories
Historic Southeast 4th St. building in downtown Evansville to become a restaurant
Video
UPDATE: KSP find a 4th body in burned, detached building in Ohio County
Video
Teacher disarmed sixth-grade shooter, hugged her until help came
Video
Woman accused of using family’s funeral money now faces federal charges
Video
Cicadas make great snacks for copperhead snakes, experts say
Video