Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast for Friday

MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) - After a six-month-long, multi-state poaching investigation, four Mt. Carmel juveniles are charged with a combined 119 wildlife violations in Indiana and Illinois during a two-year span.

Indiana DNR's investigation found that the four juveniles had illegally killed more than 20 deer in the two states during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 deer seasons. Multiple deer were shot from trucks, shot with the aid of spotlights at night, and intentionally run over with vehicles, and then stabbed or kicked to death.