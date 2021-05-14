Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Kentuckians are split when it comes to whether COVID-19 vaccines should be required for employees or students to return to in-person work and school. That’s according to a poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

It looks like there is a divide based on whether children live in the household. Two-thirds of those living with children thought a school requirement was a bad idea. Meanwhile, more than half of those without kids at home thought it was a good idea for a school requirement.