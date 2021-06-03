Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast for Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) ECHO Community Healthcare says a third party administrator who functions in the 340-b pharmacy program was hit by a data breach. According to CaptureRx, the data that was accessed included first and last name, date of birth and prescription information.

The Texas-based company reports the attack happened in February 2021. CaptureRx says they are working with healthcare providers to notify individuals whose information may have been breached.