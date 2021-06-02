Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast for Wednesday

GRAHAM, Ky (WEHT) The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. Mark Phelps, 15, was last seen on June 1 around 8 p.m. on Ely Lane in Graham. He was wearing black sweat pants and Hey Dude shoes. He is approximately 5' 9" and weighs around 135 lbs.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch (270) 338-2000 or the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office at (270)338-3345.