Ron’s Lunchtime Forecast for Wednesday

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) Anthony Wolfe, Jr has been found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice, bringing the weeklong trial to an end. The jury had deliberated on the case for more than 10 hours. Wolfe will be sentenced June 14.

The 26-year-old was accused of taking Valarie Ruark to a remote area of Warrick County, making her lay down, then shooting her in the face. Her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.