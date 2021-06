(WEHT) As storms moved through parts of the Tri-State Tuesday night, a lot of low-hanging clouds could be seen, even promoting several tornado warnings. Check out this video of a funnel cloud in Patoka.

We did have a few brief tornados that did not cause a lot of damage. A tornado was confirmed in the Petersburg area, and there were rotating updrafts with that. There was also a small tornado in Patoka and in Chrisney. We also had a landspout.