HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Overnight severe weather brought tornado warnings and severe thunder storms across the Tri-State.

Dispatchers in Dubois County say that they have received reports of structural damage to homes in several communities including Hillham, Crystal, Dubois and Haysville. There have been reports of significant tree damage as well.

Dispatchers also told Eyewitness news that there are some homes that have had their roofs caved in. Other homes have had trees fall on them. Luckily, there have been no reports of injuries from the severe weather.

Eyewitness News will report with more information as it becomes available.