INDIANAPOLIS – We have talked about this threat all week long, there is the potential for strong to severe storms across the entire state of Indiana today. Now is the time to prepare and monitor weather conditions all day long.

Where is the severe weather threat?

Everyone across the state has the chance to see severe weather today. Indianapolis is in an enhanced risk, a level 3 out of 5. The southwest corner of Indiana is in a moderate risk, a level 4 out of 5.

When will severe storms hit?

There are a few chances for strong to severe storms today. The main event will be this evening with a line of storms pushing into Indiana. A few storms are possible, though, ahead of this line.

Timing of severe storms today.

What are the threats?

All threats of severe weather are possible with storms today.

Damaging winds up to 70mph

Large hail up to the size of golf balls

Heavy rain and flash flooding

Tornadoes

Watch VS Warning

Know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms.

A WARNING means you need to take action and get in your safe place.





What can you do to prepare?

Now is the time to have a plan of action ready for when a warning is issued.

Download the Weather Authority App: have multiple ways to receive warnings; DO NOT rely on the outdoor sirens to warn you

Have a safety kit in your safe place that includes essential documents, batteries, non-perishable food

What should you do after the storm passes?

Stay home or in your safe place if you can

If your home is not damaged, stay inside

Avoid possible hazards such as downed power lines or downed trees

Check on your family and friends over the phone

Check-in through all modes of contact

Allow for crews to clean up and restore lost power

The rest of the week

The rest of the week will be seasonal with a few chances of showers into the weekend.