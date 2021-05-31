Skeeter Meter for Memorial Day

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Kentucky men returned for burial 80 years after Pearl Harbor
Top Stories
Owensboro authorities looking for suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a fight
Bosse Field hosts annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
Video
OPD: Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting
Video
Perry County deputies looking for catalytic converter theft suspects
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
USA Volleyball drops Colorado tournament after breastfeeding mothers denied entrance
Top Stories
Deaf basketball player makes Miss. history with scholarship
Cubs pitcher’s dad will travel to every game his son starts after beating terminal cancer diagnosis
Video
Comparing Helio Castroneves’ 4 Indianapolis 500 wins
North pitches shutout in 10-0 win over Harrison
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Is it safe to swim in a pool as the COVID pandemic eases?
Top Stories
‘Olfactory training’ can help COVID patients regain smell, studies say: ‘You may have some level of control’
FEMA releases final mobile vaccine clinic schedule for western Kentucky
Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: What can they do?
Video
As life begins to return to normal, psychologists say to expect anxiety
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Rhonda Hunter Weight Loss Challenge
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Jim Hunter talks about Asian films part 2
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Hearing Aid Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Henderson Chamber
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Otters
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Main and Field
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Memorial Day
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
May 31, 2021 / 10:48 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 31, 2021 / 10:48 AM CDT
Skeeter Meter is LOW
Trending Stories
Remains of man killed in Pearl Harbor return home
Video
High levels of cancer-causing ingredients in several sunscreen brands, study says
Couple arrested after one of them jumped onto a moving plane
Video
Holiday World Contest
Local veterans groups hold memorial services
Video