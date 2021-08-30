Skeeter Meter for Monday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Destination Indiana
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Photos: Flash flooding in Owensboro
Gallery
Spottsville bridge traffic to be diverted for several months
CenterPoint Energy crews depart for Louisiana to support power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida
Woman accused of defrauding grieving families pleads guilty
Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
100 Years of Football
Local Sports
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Colts’ Nelson activated from COVID-19 list; tackle Tevi placed on IR
Top Stories
Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID list
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger won’t need surgery after suffering sprained knee
VOTE: Week 2 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Big second half helps Lady Knights to 4-1 win over Greenwood
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Tik Tok chef Donnie Mays
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Midlife Makeover
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Making your backyard sparkle
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Blues on the Rock with Paul Mattingly
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Daily Dish (8/30/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Pro Organizer Amy Payne: Developing a Routine for Kids (08/27/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
Hoosier Lottery Power up your Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Monday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 01:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2021 / 01:07 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Woman accused of defrauding grieving families pleads guilty
Spudz-N-Stuff locations to reopen
Video
HTF MVP Voting
Photos: Flash flooding in Owensboro
Gallery
Woman accused of using family’s funeral money now faces federal charges
Video