Skeeter Meter for Monday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wabash Co. Health Department warning about COVID at homecoming
Top Stories
Evansville man convicted on charge of attempted rape
Webster County native starring in new home makeover show
Video
“Pure madness” neighbors, law enforcement searching for answers after deputy, suspect shot in New Harmony
Video
Sheriff identifies deputy shot during welfare check in New Harmony
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine; charges filed
Video
Top Stories
Colts come up short vs Rams in 27-24 loss; Carson Wentz exits with ankle injury
Video
VOTE: Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Colts’ red-zone troubles continue
North girls golf wins 10th straight sectional championship
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (09/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam Edwards (09/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe’s 15th Birthday Party (09/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Another Good Word with Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll (09/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (09/17/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Monday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 12:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 12:37 PM CDT
Trending Stories
“Pure madness” neighbors, law enforcement searching for answers after deputy, suspect shot in New Harmony
Video
Federal judge rules US can’t expel families via Title 42
Video
Wabash Co. Health Department warning about COVID at homecoming
Webster County native starring in new home makeover show
Video
Owensboro police investigating shooting near downtown