Skeeter Meter for Monday

WABASH CO., Ill (WEHT) The Wabash County Health Department says if you went to any district #348 high school homecoming activities last weekend, you might have been exposed to COVID.

If you experience a fever of 100.4, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea you're asked to get test for COVID.