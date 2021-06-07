Skeeter Meter for Monday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Henderson officials hope to open Atkinson Pool by end of June
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pipeline work on Bergdolt continues this week
1 person with minor injuries after shooting in Owensboro
Final Evansville flag designs announced
Video
One year later: The Evansville Protests
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lady Colonels capture first regional championship since 2006
Video
Top Stories
‘Not again’: Positive COVID test erases Rahm’s 6-shot lead at Memorial
Titans trading for Julio Jones
Southridge three-peats, captures 3A regional title
Video
Hines: Colonels have ‘nothing to lose’ in regionals
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
‘Not again’: Positive COVID test erases Rahm’s 6-shot lead at Memorial
Top Stories
Gov. Beshear announces 3 vaccinated Kentuckians will win $1 million
Video
Experts say AIDS cases could rise amid shift in focus to COVID-19
How long will my COVID-19 vaccine last?
Video
COVID testing at CK Newsome to end this month
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Tristate Job Fair
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- American Honey on Darmstadt Days
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Culler Beauty
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Urban Seeds
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Fix it Friday
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Pedicab Ride
Video
ABC 25 Local lifestyles- Wedding Planner Saundra Hadley
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Monday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Jun 7, 2021 / 11:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 7, 2021 / 11:41 AM CDT
Skeeter Meter is MODERATE
Trending Stories
Block party draws crowd in Evansville
Video
Final Evansville flag designs announced
Video
Holiday World guest dies after being found unresponsive on roller coaster
Video
Affidavit: Man facing neglect charges after driving drunk with juvenile
Daviess County teen continues to beat the odds
Video