Skeeter Meter for Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Flag Project committee has selected the final flag designs for the community to vote on. The selected designs were announced at Old National Bank at 10 a.m.

Voting will be open to the public today at noon and will continue through June 30 at midnight. Voters will choose a rating from zero to ten for four new designs, with zero being the worst score and ten being the best. Votes can be placed on the Evansville Flag Project’s website, on Facebook or in-person at the Evansville Museum or any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location. You can only vote one time.