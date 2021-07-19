Skeeter Meter for Monday

DAVIESS CO., Ky - After being in operation for more than 35 years, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph have decided to deconstruct the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center.

The Retreat Center has operated since August 1983, when it took over the buildings that occupied Mount Saint Joseph Academy, the all-female high school that opened in 1874. The Academy graduated its last class in the spring of 1983. The Diocese of Owensboro did not have a retreat center until the Ursuline Sisters decided to open one. Since 1989, the Retreat Center has also been the Spiritual Life Office for the diocese.