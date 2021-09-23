Skeeter Meter for Thursday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Man arrested twice for calling 911 for non-emergencies; saying he’s “tired”
Video
Top Stories
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant arrested
Video
Family speaks out over conditions at Evansville mausoleum
Video
Two suspects sentenced in Posey County Drug Task Force’s Operation Lockdown
Video
UPDATE: Daviess County Coroner identifies man involved in Natcher Bridge standoff
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Colts’ top priority vs. Titans? Dealing with Derrick Henry, of course
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Key showdown between Bucs and Rams highlights Week 3 NFL slate
Video
Mikaela Jenkins reflects on gold medal performances at Paralympic Games
Video
Brady Allen wins week #5 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Sprained ankles cloud Carson Wentz’s availability for Colts trip to Tennessee
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Kitchen: Smalbert’s Catering (09/23/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (09/22/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lions Arts & Crafts Festival (09/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Owensboro Art Guild Member Show (09/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Life Coach Susan Hyatt (09/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/22/2021)
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Thursday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Sep 23, 2021 / 12:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 23, 2021 / 12:18 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Man arrested twice for calling 911 for non-emergencies; saying he’s “tired”
Video
UPDATE: Daviess County Coroner identifies man involved in Natcher Bridge standoff
Video
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant arrested
Video
Spending bill package heads to senate
Video
Family speaks out over conditions at Evansville mausoleum
Video