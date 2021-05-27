Skeeter Meter for Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) They showed up at the airport in Daviess County, In and demanded to be flown to Florida. When that didn't happen, the husband allegedly ran out onto the tarmac and jumped onto a moving plane!

After failing to get on a plane in Daviess County, In on Monday, Jonathan and Lauren Miller then went to Tri-State Aero in Evansville. They got themselves banned from there.