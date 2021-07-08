Skeeter Meter for Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an FBI Task Force officer was ambushed, shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed Wednesday. Ferency had been assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since 2010.