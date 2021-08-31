Skeeter Meter for Tuesday

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower car supply and force dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can present savings opportunities for car buyers, even in the current market.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 35 days to sell and the average used car takes 35.4 days to sell. New cars are selling nearly a week faster than in June, when the average was 41.7 days, and used cars are selling slightly slower compared to 34.5 days averaged over the same period.