Skeeter Meter for Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a GRITS bus struck a car on Monday.

The accident happened around 11:36 a.m. at 5th Street and N. Main. Police say there were no passengers on the bus when the accident happened. There were four people in the other vehicle. The bus driver and three people in the other car were taken to the hospital. No word on their injuries.