Skeeter Meter for Tuesday

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The case against Jim Morrow, the former Gibson County Clerk, has been dismissed. Morrow was accused of pulling a gun on a man more than two years ago.

Morrow faced three felony charges: two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and one count of pointing a firearm at another person. Last week, a jury found Morrow not guilty on both counts of criminal recklessness but was hung on the third count.