Skeeter Meter for Wednesday

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Adams pleads guilty to murder of Owensboro woman
KSP investigating double fatal crash involving motorcycle on KY-175
EPD giving update on kidnapping turned officer involved shooting
Video
Easterseals hosts special night out for families
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
100 Years of Football: The 2007 Reitz Panthers
Video
Top Stories
Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games
Foot injury might end season for Colts’ Parris Campbell
Mt. Carmel girls golf team honored after winning state championship
Video
VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Heart Big Impact Gala (10/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywi$e: Smart Homes (10/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cuemath: Online Math and Coding Classes (10/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – GRDHD COVID Update (10/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Civic Theatre: Dial “M” For Murder (10/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/20/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Skeeter Meter for Wednesday
Weather
by:
Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 12:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 12:04 PM CDT
Trending Stories
EPD giving update on kidnapping turned officer involved shooting
Video
LIVE: Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say
Live
Adams pleads guilty to murder of Owensboro woman
Illinois SNAP recipients will have six more retailers to shop from
KSP investigating double fatal crash involving motorcycle on KY-175